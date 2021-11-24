Zacks: Brokerages Expect OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) to Post $0.54 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for OP Bancorp’s earnings. OP Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 116%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that OP Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.74 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow OP Bancorp.

NYSE:OPBK opened at $13.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.60. OP Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.09 and a 12 month high of $13.87.

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

