Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Given New $340.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target increased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $338.00 to $340.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ADSK. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Autodesk from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.84.

ADSK opened at $304.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $301.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $299.24. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $252.60 and a 12-month high of $344.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $66.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.44, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.36.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $75,052.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total value of $7,556,996.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,220 shares of company stock worth $9,941,402 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 8.9% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 403 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% during the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 826 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Autodesk by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the software company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

