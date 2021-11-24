HP (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $32.19, but opened at $33.78. HP shares last traded at $35.30, with a volume of 250,364 shares traded.

The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.42 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 137.22% and a net margin of 6.56%. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. HP’s payout ratio is 24.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on HP in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet raised HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.43.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $936,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 38,411 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $1,192,277.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 237,973 shares of company stock valued at $7,430,226 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in shares of HP by 161.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,112 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.61.

About HP (NYSE:HPQ)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

