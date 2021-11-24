yieldwatch (WATCH) Market Cap Achieves $2.93 Million

yieldwatch (CURRENCY:WATCH) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. Over the last seven days, yieldwatch has traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. yieldwatch has a total market cap of $2.93 million and approximately $86,744.00 worth of yieldwatch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yieldwatch coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000402 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.75 or 0.00068939 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00072123 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.31 or 0.00087721 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,167.15 or 0.07413392 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,148.72 or 0.99889050 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

yieldwatch Coin Profile

yieldwatch’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,939,944 coins. yieldwatch’s official Twitter account is @yieldwatch

According to CryptoCompare, “Yieldwatch is a smart yield farming dashboard on Binance Smart Chain that allow users to monitor their liquidity pools, yield farming and token staking performance with fast and casual UI, which is optimized for mobile use. “

yieldwatch Coin Trading

