Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Sets New 1-Year High on Earnings Beat

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $104.27 and last traded at $102.10, with a volume of 1657 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $99.91.

The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $854.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DY shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Dycom Industries from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.88 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.30.

About Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

