Wayfair (NYSE:W) Stock Price Up 5.3% After Insider Buying Activity

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) rose 5.3% on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $273.68 and last traded at $273.68. Approximately 15,345 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,556,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $259.80.

Specifically, Director Michael W. Choe purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $258.98 per share, with a total value of $2,589,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,944 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.92, for a total transaction of $538,332.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,096,354.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,763 shares of company stock valued at $5,159,974 over the last ninety days. 27.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on W. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Argus downgraded shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $302.58.

The stock has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 333.08 and a beta of 2.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $254.79 and its 200-day moving average is $281.58.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Wayfair had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Wayfair by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 260,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wayfair by 900.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Wayfair by 3.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Wayfair by 9.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,979,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,672,000 after purchasing an additional 163,178 shares during the period. Finally, Stockbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

