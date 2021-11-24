Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 43,523 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,523 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 18,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 22,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000.

Shares of SPHB stock opened at $80.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.46. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a one year low of $53.11 and a one year high of $83.16.

