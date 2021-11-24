Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.37 Million Position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in STORE Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in STORE Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in STORE Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in STORE Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in STORE Capital by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

In other STORE Capital news, Director Joseph M. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $179,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,469.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:STOR opened at $33.73 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.86. STORE Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $199.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.33 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 33.24% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. This is a positive change from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is currently 165.59%.

STOR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on STORE Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.90.

STORE Capital Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR).

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.