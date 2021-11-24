Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $9.07 Million Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,064 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,076 shares during the period. Trade Desk makes up approximately 1.8% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $9,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 1,334.8% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 2,233.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 900.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 804.8% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 291.8% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $1,417,683.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 216,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,378,648.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 96,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $10,655,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 317,777 shares of company stock worth $32,830,241 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TTD. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.15.

Shares of TTD opened at $102.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.78. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.93 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

