Deltec Asset Management LLC Sells 36,750 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Deltec Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,750 shares during the quarter. Altice USA makes up about 1.2% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Deltec Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Altice USA worth $8,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATUS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 703.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the second quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATUS stock opened at $16.71 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.03. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.04. Altice USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.07 and a 12-month high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 87.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Altice USA news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $62,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $41,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 18,500 shares of company stock worth $312,845 and have sold 9,000 shares worth $193,890. 53.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ATUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC upgraded Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Altice USA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Altice USA from $47.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Altice USA from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Altice USA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.38.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

