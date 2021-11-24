Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Purchases 3,030 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. owned approximately 0.87% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 40.6% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 310.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the period. First Command Bank bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.08 and its 200-day moving average is $21.20. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.52 and a one year high of $21.81.

