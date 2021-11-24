Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Buys 1,455 Shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF were worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:XHE opened at $118.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.00. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 12 month low of $104.25 and a 12 month high of $133.87.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.