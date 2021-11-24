Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Acquires 20,682 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,682 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $5,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 49.2% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 907.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period.

EZU opened at $49.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.04. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1 year low of $36.77 and a 1 year high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

