Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Makes New $934,000 Investment in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 517.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SOXL opened at $61.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.87. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a 1-year low of $24.31 and a 1-year high of $72.49.

