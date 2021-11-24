Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TELNY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telenor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Telenor ASA in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Friday, October 29th.

OTCMKTS TELNY opened at $15.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.10. Telenor ASA has a 52-week low of $15.36 and a 52-week high of $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.48.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.369 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Telenor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.15%.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services includes mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, dtac-Thailan, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, Myanmar, Broadcast, and Other Units.

