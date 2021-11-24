Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $16.000-$16.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $14.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $930 million-$930 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $948.20 million.Fulgent Genetics also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulgent Genetics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $106.25.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

NASDAQ:FLGT opened at $85.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23. Fulgent Genetics has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $189.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.46 and its 200 day moving average is $85.29.

In other news, Director John C. Bolger sold 936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $85,447.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $159,389.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,645 shares of company stock worth $437,259. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fulgent Genetics stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 207,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,890 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.69% of Fulgent Genetics worth $18,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 36.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.