MEET.ONE Trading 3.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MEETONE)

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded 31.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. One MEET.ONE coin can now be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MEET.ONE has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. MEET.ONE has a total market cap of $11.46 million and $10,289.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.75 or 0.00068939 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00072123 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.31 or 0.00087721 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,167.15 or 0.07413392 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56,148.72 or 0.99889050 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

MEET.ONE Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MEET.ONE is medium.com/@MEET.ONE . MEET.ONE’s official website is meet.one

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

MEET.ONE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MEET.ONE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MEET.ONE using one of the exchanges listed above.

