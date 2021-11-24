Legacy Advisors LLC Invests $248,000 in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URA. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 995,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,095,000 after acquiring an additional 397,291 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,379,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 110.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 141,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 74,120 shares during the period. Plaisance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,442,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 263,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,590,000 after acquiring an additional 63,167 shares during the period.

URA stock opened at $27.35 on Wednesday. Global X Uranium ETF has a one year low of $11.54 and a one year high of $31.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.50.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Uranium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Uranium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.