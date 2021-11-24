Legacy Advisors LLC Invests $802,000 in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 13.2% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 63.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 90.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 18.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 113.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HYFM. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.43.

HYFM opened at $36.29 on Wednesday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $95.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.66.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $123.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.72 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Hydrofarm Holdings Group news, Director Patrick Chung sold 1,500 shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total value of $78,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

