Perkins Coie Trust Co Has $3.86 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Perkins Coie Trust Co lowered its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,017,241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,287,383,000 after purchasing an additional 300,010 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,661,961,000 after purchasing an additional 613,394 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 7.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,328,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,478,147,000 after purchasing an additional 740,044 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,010,886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,756,812,000 after acquiring an additional 160,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 7.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,423,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,189,643,000 after acquiring an additional 387,820 shares during the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.73.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $216.00 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.55 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.79. The firm has a market cap of $148.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.14.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 50.39%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.