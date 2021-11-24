Perkins Coie Trust Co Sells 198 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Perkins Coie Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,008,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,723,131,000 after acquiring an additional 234,299 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Chubb by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,192,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,545,004,000 after acquiring an additional 156,685 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,846,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,724,008,000 after acquiring an additional 223,506 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,269,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,118,000 after acquiring an additional 179,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,863,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $773,033,000 after acquiring an additional 123,014 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Chubb news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.92, for a total value of $959,991.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,387,688.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 7,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.14, for a total transaction of $1,328,749.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 726,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,431,079.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,764 shares of company stock valued at $11,380,268 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb stock opened at $192.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $184.97 and its 200-day moving average is $175.98. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $144.00 and a fifty-two week high of $197.92.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. Chubb’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.28%.

Several research firms recently commented on CB. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $192.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.44.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

