West Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 1,117 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

West Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Financial Advisors INC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 80.6% in the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000.

DSI stock opened at $92.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.17. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12-month low of $68.79 and a 12-month high of $93.61.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

