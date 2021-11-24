West Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 2,883 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

West Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Rollins Financial grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period.

VTV opened at $144.68 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $115.36 and a fifty-two week high of $145.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.62.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

