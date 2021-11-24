CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $709,000 Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 20.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PENN opened at $51.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.68. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.05 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 2.45.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $81.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.47.

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $1,198,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,882,562.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $11,459,928.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

