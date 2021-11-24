CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Acquires 570 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,112 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Watsco were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.7% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 200,638 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,093,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,823 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in Watsco by 5.4% in the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 16,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management grew its stake in Watsco by 2.4% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Watsco alerts:

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $306.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $284.81. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.25 and a 12-month high of $308.92.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.11%.

Separately, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Watsco in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Watsco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.33.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

Read More: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.