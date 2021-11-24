CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Boosts Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,395 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Lennar were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 0.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the third quarter worth about $173,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the third quarter worth about $440,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 370.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,504,000 after buying an additional 43,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 34.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 85,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,477,000 after buying an additional 21,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $110.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.68, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.58. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $70.97 and a 12-month high of $114.39.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lennar from $143.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on Lennar in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.82.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.