CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Purchases 526 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,506 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 77.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.65.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $147.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.94 and a twelve month high of $157.08. The stock has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.39 and its 200 day moving average is $145.97.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Featured Story: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.