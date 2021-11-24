Five Oceans Advisors Invests $85,000 in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Five Oceans Advisors bought a new position in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in NatWest Group by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in NatWest Group by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in NatWest Group by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 21,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NatWest Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NWG opened at $5.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. NatWest Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 20.08%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NWG. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NatWest Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.79.

NatWest Group Profile

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

