Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH cut its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,981 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Xylem were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of Xylem by 247.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem by 175.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem by 339.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $7,262,601.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total value of $659,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,486,237. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,238 shares of company stock valued at $9,130,296 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XYL shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Xylem in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.73.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $126.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.33. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.63 and a 1 year high of $138.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of 49.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.03.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.92%.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

