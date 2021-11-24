MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 63,156 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lessened its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 87.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 63,156 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in CSX were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CSX by 200.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,291,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,976,237,000 after acquiring an additional 124,203,149 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 191.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,288,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,564,624,000 after buying an additional 93,442,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CSX by 197.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,718,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,006,480,000 after buying an additional 62,168,569 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 201.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,552,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,169,571,000 after buying an additional 24,415,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CSX by 188.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,666,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $791,313,000 after buying an additional 16,123,717 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.35.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $36.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.34. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $27.70 and a twelve month high of $36.57.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.27%.

In related news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $5,102,989.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 314,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,946,605.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,815 shares of company stock worth $8,487,957 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

