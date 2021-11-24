MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Reduces Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH decreased its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,622 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,523 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RF. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,174,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,706,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,729,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,515 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,610,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,272,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,603,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $612,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RF. Stephens cut Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wedbush upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.40 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

Shares of RF opened at $24.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $24.77.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 40.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.56%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

