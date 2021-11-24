MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Purchases 4,864 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 10.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,864 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $435,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 5,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,151,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,358,000 after buying an additional 419,434 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 171.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,274,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,114,000 after buying an additional 72,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MFC. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Manulife Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

Shares of MFC opened at $19.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.84. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $16.73 and a 52 week high of $22.25.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.21%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

