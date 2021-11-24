Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) Receives C$36.83 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$36.83.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$39.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$40.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

TSE:SJR.B opened at C$36.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01. Shaw Communications has a twelve month low of C$21.85 and a twelve month high of C$37.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$36.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$36.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.21.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.0988 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.08%.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

