CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Invests $7.49 Million in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 44,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,493,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 265.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,287,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,637,000 after acquiring an additional 8,928,106 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 180.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,104,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,347,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503,302 shares during the period. Greylock Xiii GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter valued at approximately $862,284,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 2,034.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,140,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,163,000 after buying an additional 4,899,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Airbnb by 133.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,903,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513,275 shares in the last quarter. 25.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $178.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.27 billion and a PE ratio of -14.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $219.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $177.10 and its 200-day moving average is $157.56.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 102.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABNB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Airbnb from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. HSBC raised their price target on Airbnb from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Airbnb from $174.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.19.

In related news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 136,596 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.54, for a total transaction of $21,109,545.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.84, for a total transaction of $619,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 325,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,348,393.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 871,430 shares of company stock worth $156,972,003 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

