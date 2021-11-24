Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter worth $120,666,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,928,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,429,000 after buying an additional 626,600 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 82.1% during the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,271,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,568,000 after buying an additional 573,034 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2,947.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 558,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,581,000 after buying an additional 539,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 144.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,508,000 after buying an additional 237,090 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USMV opened at $77.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.37. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

