Panda Yield (BBOO) 1-Day Volume Hits $593.00

Panda Yield (CURRENCY:BBOO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. One Panda Yield coin can currently be purchased for $0.0147 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Panda Yield has traded down 11.6% against the dollar. Panda Yield has a market capitalization of $20,504.92 and approximately $593.00 worth of Panda Yield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00045959 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00008806 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $138.93 or 0.00247164 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,648,324.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00045450 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.48 or 0.00086253 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Panda Yield Profile

Panda Yield (CRYPTO:BBOO) is a coin. Panda Yield’s total supply is 1,395,882 coins and its circulating supply is 1,395,721 coins. Panda Yield’s official Twitter account is @FiBamboo

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexxyo Labs is a technology company composed of a multidisciplinary team, which is dedicated to developing the latest technology applications to facilitate the daily life of individuals and businesses. Their objective with BAMBOO is to create a friendly-looking tool that encourages everyone to approach the DeFI ecosystem, without leaving aside the importance of the technology well applied and the robustness of the platform. The team is composed by professionals from many fields and Nexxyo Labs is totally dedicated to the development of BambooDeFi. “

Panda Yield Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Panda Yield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Panda Yield should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Panda Yield using one of the exchanges listed above.

