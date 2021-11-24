First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Sold by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lessened its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 84.5% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 282.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 60.8% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

FPE stock opened at $20.22 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.55. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $19.88 and a 52-week high of $20.76.

