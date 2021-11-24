DT Investment Partners LLC Invests $298,000 in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 902 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in SBA Communications by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,350,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,695 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SBA Communications by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 971,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,757,000 after purchasing an additional 417,168 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SBA Communications by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,557,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,045,816,000 after purchasing an additional 402,360 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in SBA Communications by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,893,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $803,193,000 after purchasing an additional 397,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,346,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $746,025,000 after purchasing an additional 376,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBAC opened at $348.95 on Wednesday. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $232.88 and a fifty-two week high of $369.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.68 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $342.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $334.22.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.40). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 88.21%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SBAC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $337.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.27.

In other SBA Communications news, CFO Brendan Thomas Cavanagh sold 60,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.51, for a total transaction of $21,990,178.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,170 shares in the company, valued at $33,323,546.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 67,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.47, for a total transaction of $24,527,422.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,403,755.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,538 shares of company stock worth $55,751,983 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.