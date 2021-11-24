Contrasting Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) and Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX)

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) and Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

70.1% of Global Medical REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.2% of Alexander’s shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Global Medical REIT shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.2% of Alexander’s shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Global Medical REIT and Alexander’s, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Medical REIT 0 0 4 0 3.00 Alexander’s 1 0 0 0 1.00

Global Medical REIT presently has a consensus target price of $17.25, indicating a potential upside of 2.13%. Alexander’s has a consensus target price of $270.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.00%. Given Global Medical REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Global Medical REIT is more favorable than Alexander’s.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Global Medical REIT and Alexander’s’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Medical REIT $93.73 million 11.57 -$1.92 million $0.15 112.61 Alexander’s $199.14 million 6.93 $41.94 million $14.36 18.80

Alexander’s has higher revenue and earnings than Global Medical REIT. Alexander’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Medical REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Global Medical REIT and Alexander’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Medical REIT 13.46% 2.94% 1.27% Alexander’s 34.63% 36.51% 5.20%

Dividends

Global Medical REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Alexander’s pays an annual dividend of $18.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. Global Medical REIT pays out 546.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Alexander’s pays out 125.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Global Medical REIT has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Alexander’s is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

Global Medical REIT has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alexander’s has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alexander’s beats Global Medical REIT on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc. engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Alexander’s Company Profile

Alexander’s, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.