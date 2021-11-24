Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Lifted by DT Investment Partners LLC

DT Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,223 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,144.44.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total value of $1,808,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 86,498 shares of company stock worth $293,480,991. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,580.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 70.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,881.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3,407.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,402.72.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

