Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Raises Stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,394 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL owned 0.53% of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF worth $3,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000.

Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $50.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.85. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $45.25 and a 12 month high of $50.78.

