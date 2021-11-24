Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC cut its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 26.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HFR Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at $9,613,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at $1,685,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,925,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,426,000 after buying an additional 175,552 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $1,316,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.29.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $236.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.76. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.31 and a 52-week high of $241.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $215.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Recommended Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.