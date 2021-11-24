Head to Head Analysis: Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) and Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT)

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) and Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Inovalon has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clarivate has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Inovalon and Clarivate, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inovalon 0 5 1 0 2.17 Clarivate 0 0 5 0 3.00

Inovalon currently has a consensus price target of $32.67, suggesting a potential downside of 20.44%. Clarivate has a consensus price target of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.10%. Given Clarivate’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Clarivate is more favorable than Inovalon.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.2% of Inovalon shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.5% of Clarivate shares are held by institutional investors. 49.8% of Inovalon shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of Clarivate shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Inovalon and Clarivate’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inovalon $667.52 million 9.55 $22.58 million $0.34 120.76 Clarivate $1.25 billion 11.88 -$311.87 million ($0.16) -145.56

Inovalon has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Clarivate. Clarivate is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inovalon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Inovalon and Clarivate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inovalon 6.73% 10.97% 4.10% Clarivate -4.31% 4.42% 2.51%

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in London.

