American Equity Investment Life Holding (AEL) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 26th

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This is a boost from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.18.

American Equity Investment Life has raised its dividend payment by 23.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 16 years. American Equity Investment Life has a payout ratio of 6.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect American Equity Investment Life to earn $4.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.4%.

American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $36.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.96. American Equity Investment Life has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $38.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.23.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $542.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.71 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Equity Investment Life stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 64,764 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.43% of American Equity Investment Life worth $12,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AEL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist upped their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Equity Investment Life has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.30.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

