Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:AESE opened at $2.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.05. Allied Esports Entertainment has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $4.31.

In related news, Director Adam J. Pliska sold 106,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total value of $204,855.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Knighted Pastures Llc bought 64,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.83 per share, for a total transaction of $117,969.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Allied Esports Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

About Allied Esports Entertainment

Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc is an esports entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. It operates through the following segments: Poker, gaming & entertainment and E-sports. The Poker, gaming & entertainment segment provides televised gaming and entertainment, land-based poker tournaments, online and mobile poker applications through World Poker Tour (WPT).

