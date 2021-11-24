NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.360-$4.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVEE. TheStreet upgraded NV5 Global from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NV5 Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

NASDAQ:NVEE opened at $115.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. NV5 Global has a 12 month low of $69.75 and a 12 month high of $117.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.36 and its 200 day moving average is $98.11.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.03. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NV5 Global will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total transaction of $4,452,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Richard Tong sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.62, for a total value of $246,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,499,326.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $7,066,450 over the last three months. 17.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVEE. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 9.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 1.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 57.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in NV5 Global by 9.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,054,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the period. 60.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

