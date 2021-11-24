Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.76-4.86 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.65-6.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.75 billion.Agilent Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.760-$4.860 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on A. Citigroup lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $150.18.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Shares of A stock opened at $154.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $46.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.98. Agilent Technologies has a one year low of $111.43 and a one year high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 24.38%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Agilent Technologies stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 142.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.