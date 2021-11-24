IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Issues Earnings Results

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. IBEX had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 30.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBEX opened at $15.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. IBEX has a 52-week low of $15.38 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.37. The company has a market capitalization of $286.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.18 and a beta of 1.46.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IBEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of IBEX from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of IBEX in a report on Monday, September 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of IBEX from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of IBEX from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in IBEX by 3.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in IBEX by 5.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of IBEX by 26.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 7,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of IBEX by 10.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. 24.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBEX Company Profile

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

