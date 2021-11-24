WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd.

NASDAQ:AGZD opened at $46.78 on Wednesday. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $46.72 and a 52 week high of $49.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.86.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.