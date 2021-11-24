First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

NASDAQ FIXD opened at $52.94 on Wednesday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $52.62 and a 52 week high of $55.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.61.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 844.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,304 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.15% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $7,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

